On Thursday, Jan 16, Kodak Black, or a representative of the Florida rapper, took to Instagram to detail the abuse Kodak receives while incarcerated at the Miami Federal Detention Center.

In the post, Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, accuses correctional officers’ Lt. F. Arroyo and Santiago Torres of abusing his. He states that Lt. Arroyo “has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date.”

Kapri goes on to claim that he believes there is a conspiracy in the prison to kill him, and that Torres abuses her power by taking away his prison privileges and mocking him.

“There is a big conspiracy going on in this building. Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary. Also, doing anything to take my gain time so that I come home literally when I am supposed to.”

Kodak also claims that he has not been able to communicate with his family, even during the holidays. He claims his girlfriend was taken off the visitation list for no reason and that he was denied a visit from his mother a couple of days before Christmas.

“One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to “Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list’. For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole. Also, I was denied visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas.”

He also claims his family has not received any letters from him for the holidays. He stated that this is “borderline cruel and unethical.”

He ended the post by saying “They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again.”