Pop Smoke was just returning from Europe on Friday, Jan 17, when he was greeted by NYPD and arrested on a federal charge of interstate transport of a stolen vehicle. Specifically, a Rolls Royce valued at $375,000 from California.

A federal indictment states that around November and December of last year, Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, allegedly transported a black Rolls Royce Wraith, that he knew to be stolen, across state lines.

Jackson had allegedly met the owner of the Rolls at a recording studio in Los Angeles. The two verbally agreed on allowing the “Welcome to The Party” rapper to use the car for an upcoming music video. In exchange, Jackson would give the owner of the vehicle VIP treatment at an upcoming show. However, when the owner asked for the car back the next day, it was not returned and was tracked down to Arizona. The owner then reported the car stolen.

On December 3rd, the car was located in front of Pop Smoke’s home in Brooklyn and was transported from Cali to New York by truck. When the vehicle was recovered, the original California license plates were covered with Alabama license plates and the windows were tinted.

Jackson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Friday and was released on a $250,000 bond.