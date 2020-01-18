Valentine’s Day is less than a month than away, the Savage x Fenty collection is poppin’ and somehow, someway, at this time of the year, Rihanna is single.



Us Magazine has the dish on the relationship with Hassan Jameel, a 31-year-old businessman, citing it is now over. The two have been reportedly dating since 2017. Previously Rihanna shared in a cover story that she “of course” was in love with Jameel and wanted “more than anything in life” to be a mother.



“Only God knows that, girl,” she said in the Interview magazine store. “We plan and God laughs, right?”

In August 2019, the two engaged in a family date night where the two were seen “arm in arm.”