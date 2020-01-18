Roddy Ricch is handling his success with style and grace. The “Every Season” rapper is on cloud nine to start 2020. His debut, Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social, sits atop the Billboard 200 charts, while his single “The Box” sits atop the Hot 100 charts.

Pop stars are uber pressed to take the number one spot from Roddy Ricch. The culture refuses to let that happen. First, it was Justin Bieber and now it’s his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Bieber released his first solo single, (“Yummy”) in 5 years. After it was projected that Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” would top the Hot 100 charts, the 25-year-old pop star tweeted instructions on how to guarantee a No.1. The instructions were to no avail because “The Box” crushed “Yummy” on the charts. Roddy Ricch even encouraged his followers to stream the song despite Bieber pressed attempt.

Now Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez is begging fans to stream her album. Gomez took to her IG story earlier to plead her case.

“It’s not about numbers for me,” said Gomez, “but I would like for the most important album I’ve ever released to become number one.”

That’s quite a contradictory statement, but Roddy simply responded by urging his followers to stream Selena’s project.

It is likely that Roddy Ricch will retain his No. 1 spot. At least, this is what the culture wants to happen. When the culture speaks, the numbers show. It is simple. If people love the music, it will show up in the numbers. Period. No gimmicks, cries, pleas or machines. The number will be released next week.