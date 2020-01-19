It seems almost every week DaBaby is getting into an altercation with another person. Just a couple weeks ago DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested for robbing a Miami club promoter and on outstanding warrants in Texas a brawl in a Dallas airport. Recently, footage has come out of DaBaby getting into an altercation with a Beverly Hills hotel employee.

In the video, the North Carolina emcee is seen walking in the hotel with three other men, one who is the employee, and shoving him into a seat. DaBaby then stands over the employee and points his finger in the employee’s face. After DaBaby gave the employee a piece of his mind, he and his crew leave.

The “BOP” rapper took to Instagram to clarify what happened. He claimed that the employee came up to him and asked if he could record a video while he was holding his 2-year-old daughter. DaBaby told the employee that taking the video of him and his daughter would compromise his daughter’s safety because it would let people on social media know where he and his daughter were.

Despite being told no, the employee walked to the other side of the parking lot and recorded a video of DaBaby and his daughter on Snapchat. DaBaby then handed his daughter to her uncle and went to deal with the disrespectful employee.