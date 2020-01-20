It appears 2 Chainz’s days at Def Jam Records may close to be over as he is now looking to be an independent artist.



The Atlanta rapper appeared on Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music and detailed his quest for ownership.



“I been with Def Jam for a long time,” 2 Chainz said. “That’s my home right there. It’s no bad blood over there, I love what they’re doing. I’m just coming into another layer, another section in life to where it’s just about owning more.”



While he is looking toward ownership, Def Jam can possibly bring 2 Chainz back for more albums if the negotiations go right. “Who knows? I might stick around. … But for now, I’m looking forward to possibly being independent by the end of the year and rocking out with my guys.”



While he also was there, 2 Chainz spoke on his “Dead Man Walking” and the forthcoming compilation album NO FACE NO CASE, which will release on Atlantic Records.