Aaron Hernandez Former Fiancee is Asking For Privacy After Netflix Documentary Airs

Shortly after the release of the Netflix limited series documentary Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez, his former fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is speaking out.

She took to Instagram to say she appreciates the support but she needs her privacy right now, the mother of two writes:

“I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative) … The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I’m sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media.”

This did not come as a shock to most. In the three-part documentary salacious claims circulated about the former tight end for the former New England Patriots sexuality.

The documentary centers around Aaron Hernandez’s arrest for the death of Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend to his fiancé’s sister, family issues and how living the life of a star football player by day and a gangster by night finally caught up with him.

What are your thoughts on the doc?

