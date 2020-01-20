Netflix’s documentary exploring the life and conviction of Aaron Hernandez has been the talk of the weekend. The new series, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, examined the ex NFL star’s trial and revealed that he suffered from CTE, and allegedly had sexual relations with men.

After its premiere, Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, slammed the three-part docu-series. “I don’t give a damn about what some lame ass documentary has to say about Aaron,” Baez wrote on Instagram,. “I knew him, they did not and while he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth. People have no idea how documentaries are made, the truth is usually found on the cutting room floor. These producers lied directly to my face, so I don’t expect their money making scheme to be much better.”

In April 2017 Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the murder of his friend, Odin Lloyd when he was found hanging from his cell. He apparently committed suicide five days after he was acquitted for the double homicide, in an attempt to leave his fiance and daughter financially set.

Aside from all the tea that was spilled, it’s important to note that his brains showed severe signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. This is a common disease found in football players caused by head trauma. The symptoms of this condition include mood swings and depression, and it was clear that Hernandez was unhappy at a point despite having all of his success.

