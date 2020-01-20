It looks like Bad Boys For Life is doing about three times better than early projections. The action-comedy film scored $23.5 million at the North American box office on the first day of the four day weekend. This means the movie is on track for a $66-68 million opening.

These numbers also give Sony a reason to really move forward with the fourth installment of the franchise without a 17-year gap.

Deadline reports that Bad Boys for Life is on its way to becoming the second highest-grossing film over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. American Sniper is sitting at the top spot with $107.2 million in 2014, and Ride Along with $48.6 million, that same year.

This flick is the most successful installment of the entire franchise. 2003’s Bad Boys II earned $46.5 million in its first few days. The original 1995 film ended its run with $65.8 million.

It looks like the $90 million it took to make this movie, excluding the marketing budget, was a good investment.