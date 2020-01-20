Beyoncé is always making moves. Fresh off of her Ivy Park x Addidas line that dropped over the weekend, the icon and mother of three has signed a new publishing deal with Sony/ATV under Jon Platt.

According to Variety, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have worked with Platt for years. In 2019, Platt took over as chairman and. CEO of Sony in 2019.

In a statement, Jay-Z called Platt his “brother” and said he was “the Obama of the music industry” when the publishing exec was the honoree at the annual City of Hope Spirit of Life dinner in October 2018.

Beyonce also spoke on Platt’s character saying that he leads with his heart and not his ego.