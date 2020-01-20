Rapper Blueface has been putting his two cents into everything recently. First Yung Ro, then Shiggy and Lil Duval, and now, Tekashi 69 has seemed to make the list. Earlier in the week, Johnathan Michael Porter, also known as Blueface Bleed Em, has told TMZ that 6ix9ine’s security has made a smart decision following their decision to quit being body guard’s to the rapper. “They some smart bodyguards,” Blueface began. “That’s life or death. F*ck all the talent. Life or death.”

According to TMZ, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s now, Ex-bodyguards have always felt the rapper has irresponsibly put them at high risk due to the rapper’s antics, and now with the rapper being labeled as a “rat” it only increases their risk to further protect the rapper. “Its over with,” Blueface tells TMZ referring to the New York rapper’s career.

“As a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk. Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez’s safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers that force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety. However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods,” said the rapper’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro.