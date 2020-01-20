The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the big game for the first time since Super Bowl 1 and will face the San Francisco 49ers on February 2.

As the dust settled on the NFL conference championship games, the Chiefs and 49ers stood tall, clearly showing they were superior to their respective opponents: the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers.

50 YEARS IN THE MAKING! pic.twitter.com/Sq1VOFKdRP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 20, 2020

Sunday’s festivities kicked off with the Chiefs overcoming a slow start to spring passed the Titans. Led by reigning MVP and who many believe to be the best quarterback in football, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs will attempt to win coach Andy Reid his first championship.

WHAT A PERFORMANCE 🚀 pic.twitter.com/oH0EkUS9XI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 20, 2020

Mahomes threw three touchdowns, two to Tyreek Hill, and ran another in the 35-24 victory.

At the conclusion of the game, all attention transitioned to San Francisco where Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert and the 49ers literally ran all over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a 37-20 blowout. The score is much closer than the feeling of the actual game was.

Super Bowl Bound ‼️ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2020

Mostert had a career day, breaking 49ers records with his 220 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

Now the two will clash in a battle of the league’s top offense vs. the league’s top defense in the 54th edition of the Super Bowl. Who do you have winning it all?