It’s the new year and it’s safe to say fitness was at the top of some of our resolutions. Michelle Obama took to social media to share her 2020 work out playlist on Spotify.

The playlist features upbeat tracks like “Drogba (Joanna)” by Afro B, “One Kiss” from Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, “Soulmate” by Lizzo and “Clique” by Kanye West, Big Sean and JAY-Z. She even threw in some nostalgic tunes like Jennifer Lopez’s “Feelin’ So Good” (feat. Big Fun and Fat Joe) and “Feels Good” by Tony! Toni! Toné!

Mrs. Obama also has you covered with the cooldown part of your work out. You can breathe and stretch to soothing records like “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith, “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean and “Show Me Love” by Alicia Keys (feat. Miguel).

The Obamas have built a reputation for sharing their music interests. Michelle Obama made a Valentine’s Day playlist for Barack Obama last year, and the former President closed 2019 sharing his favorite songs of 2019.

Listen to our forever First Lady’s playlist below: