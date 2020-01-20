Each member of the Divine 9 have signature steps that distinguish them from each other. The Frats’ moves probably stand out the most: The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha’s have their “Ape Walk,” while the Nupes of Kappa Alpha Psi have a “Shimmy.” Sigmas have a walk also (named after their organization), as do the Iotas (it is called the “Centurion Walk”). The Ladies of DSTinction of Delta Sigma Theta “Duck Walk,” The AKAs whip their hair frantically, the Sigma Gamma Rhos also have a shimmy and the Zetas get it popping also. While their moves are all popular, folk all over know that bark and they know those hops. Setting off a step show has traditionally been what “Ques” do.

“The Ques” or “Que Dawgs” are terms frequently used to refer to fraternal members of Omega Psi Phi. However, there is a difference between Que Dawgs that showboat at a step show and Omega Men that showcase youth in the community who have embraced the African-American tradition of stepping. That is exactly with Eta Mu Nu and the Audacious Alpha Eta Chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. did when they partnered up with Youth Step USA for the Brooklyn Borough Championship over the weekend at MS 16 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

At the event, they hosted 12 teams (6 middle schools and 6 high schools) in an intense contest of team stepping, in hopes to take away the bragging rights for Kings County.

Stiff competition from start to finish as team after team pushed the limits of their disciplined artistry. The groups were racially and ethnically diverse, explored gender identity with girls and boys working in various capacities of expression and leadership. They also used their most creative minds to produce performances that were rich with social justice commentary, pop-cultural references and clear demonstrations of team building.

Team building is a skill severely needed in young people within the Homelander/ GenZ population, who are socialized to be so individualized. Each one has their noses buried in devices, video games and enthralled in social media, the sport of stepping in general (and the program Youth Step USA specifically), provides an outlet that is just a healthy expression of that young energy.

The winners of this year’s competition were ironically from Albany, NY.

The Eta Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi’s chief purpose is to serve communities throughout the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, concentrating on the Bloomsburg, PA. The Youth Step USA program impacts thousands of community members in over 22 states.

Founded in 1999, Youth Step USA has been the leader in the promotion of High School and Middle School step competitions for more than twenty years and showcases the best step teams from around the country in the Annual National Championship Tournament.

This Brooklyn competition is one of the biggest regional (MA to PA) shows for Youth Step USA.