As of lately when The Game makes headlines it’s due to some controversy, but this time it’s for something good.

The Born 2 Rap artist was spotted exiting the Beauty & Essex restaurant, rescuing some children selling candy who was being harassed by cops.

According to TMZ, a businessman called authorities on the minors who were just trying to get some quick cash. The Game made his way over as soon as he saw the group of boys being approached by the police. He gave them money to cover the cost of their treats and let them keep the candy.

Freddie Gibbs made an appearance at the end of the video and revealed that the “boys in blue” are always bothering him anytime he’s in the area also.

Shout outs to The Game for his good deed of the day.