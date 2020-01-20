Vic Mensa was charged with felony possession of brass knuckles in California.



TMZ reports Mensa was pulled over earlier this month for making an “unsafe turn” on his motorcycle in Glendale, California. He was frisked during the stop, which led to the finding of the brass knuckles in Mensa’s pockets.



The report states brass knuckles are illegal in California, despite them being a legal means of self-defense across the nation. Mensa was released on $20,000 bond without a traffic ticket.