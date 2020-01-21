Hip-Hop’s best will come together to honor Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the “Dedication” rapper would receive a star-studded tribute at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Joining DJ Khaled for the tribute is John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch, Meek Mill and YG.

The late great rapper received 3 nominations at this year’s Grammys including Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Higher”), Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle,” featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

At the 61st Grammy Awards, Nipsey Hussle received his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. His debut studio album, Victory Lap received critical acclaim upon its release.