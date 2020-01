Hip-Hop and R&B star Anderson .Paak was told to “come on down” and appeared on the Music Week of The Price is Right.

Andy was the first guest of the week and participated in games with a fan, while also spending the big wheel.

Drum roll please…🥁 Let's welcome our first guest of #PriceIsRight Music Week, @AndersonPaak! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nV92Tm7JtJ — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 20, 2020

Taking to Instagram, .Paak called the appearance “one of my greatest appearances.

You can see images from his time on the CBS show below.