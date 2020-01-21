Will Smith and Martin Lawrence experience a big opening weekend.

Bad Boys For Life debuted at No.1 in its opening weekend by grossing over $100 million globally mark with ease. Did anyone expect anything less? The dynamic duo of Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are something like our favorite Hip-Hop duos: Jay-Z and Kanye West or Drake and Lil Wayne. When they get together, it results in guaranteed success.

The movie’s soundtrack was released under DJ Khaled’s We The Best Imprint. It features Meek Mill, Rick Ross, City Girls, Jaden Smith, Buju Banton, Pitbull and more.

It has been over 25 years since Will Smith and Martin Lawrence debuted their buddy-cop, action-comedy. Bad Boys 2 was released 7 years after. Although fans had to wait until 2020, it was well worth it. As you can see, they have picked up exactly where they left off.