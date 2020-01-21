After escaping the legal woes of last year’s bar brawl and defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, you’d think that Irish fighting great Conor McGregor would want to celebrate his recent victories in peace. Instead, McGregor has been making political statements and has even referred to President Trump as one of the United States’ best presidents ever.

Trump sent out a tweet in reference to his inaugural anniversary, which happened to fall on MLK Day this year, so the troubled president took that opportunity to pat himself on the back for African Americans’ lowest unemployment rate in the history of this country, according to him.

Only one boxer has ever made sensible political statements and McGregor is obviously no Muhammad Ali. Stick to the octagon, Conor.