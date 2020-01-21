Offset Says ‘Culture III’ is Set for 2020 and Will Be the Last of the Series

Throughout 2019, Migos kept busy but they did not formally release a project as a unit. That looks to end soon as the unit will reunite for Culture 3.

Offset announced the forthcoming album for 2020, which will be the last in the Culture album series.

The last time the trio dropped an album was Culture II, which hit in January of 2018. The original album came in January of 2017. There is currently not a concrete date set but keep an eye out because it’s rather easy for the hitmakers to slide out a single.