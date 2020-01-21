Eminem’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Set for No. 1 Debut on Billboard Charts

Eminem’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Set for No. 1 Debut on Billboard Charts

The surprise album from Eminem is proving to be a success as it will be the new No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

The new album, Music To Be Murdered By, will move between 300,000 and 325,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, according to HITS Daily Double.

The album will another record to Shady’s resume as he will be the first artist to earn 10 consecutive No. 1 debuts in U.S. History. He currently sits at nine with Kanye West who hit that number with his Jesus Is King release.

No. 2 on the track will be Halsey who will hit between 185,000 and 210,000. Third place goes to Mac Miller’s Circles with 175,000 and 200,000.

Music To Be Murdered By features Royce Da 5’9”, KXNG Crooked, Young M.A. and more.