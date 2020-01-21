High school phenom Bronny James was one of the young high school hoop stars who were invited to the Spalding Hoophall Classic. While playing for his Sierra Canyon team, someone in the audience threw something at him as he stood next to a referee waiting to inbound the ball.

The small object flew toward Bronny but did not harm him, might not even hit him. But that didn’t stop fans from noticing and sending it to his father LeBron James, who was also in attendance.

On Twitter, LeBron addressed the moment by saying “Hating has no age limit!”

Bronny’s team would go on to lose the high profile battle on ESPN and LeBron would lose to the Boston Celtics later that night on TNT.