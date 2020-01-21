Social media was in a frenzy after the Academy announced the Oscars nominations last week. Users claimed a handful of actors were snubbed including Adam Sandler, Lupita Nyong’o, Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Lopez.

We may not know why the actors were excluded from this year’s award ceremony, but a voting member of the Academy didn’t hold back on why Lopez was “snubbed.”

“I would have been shocked if she did get it,” Terry Moore said. “First of all, Hustlers is not an ‘Oscar movie,’ she added. “It’s a little too rough around the edges, and I’m assuming some other people in the acting category didn’t see it. Florence Pugh seems to have gotten the J.Lo spot — maybe because Little Women is a [prestigious] movie and she’s a bright, new star. Actors tend to think of Jennifer Lopez as a phenomenon more than an actress, per se. [It’s like last year, when] Lady Gaga lost the Oscar to Olivia Colman — a real actor’s actor.”

Moore did applaud Sandler’s Uncut Gems performance but she added, “He does cheesy Netflix comedies that are really dumb… Unfortunately, actors become brands. Sandler’s brand doesn’t scream ‘Oscar,’ but Leo DiCaprio’s and Jonathan Pryce’s do… If Adam Sandler has another great film, he’ll be nominated. If Eddie Murphy has another great film, he’ll be nominated.”

It’s important to note that Moore is 91-years-old so Hustlers may not be her cup of tea. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1952 and was once married to Howard Hughes