Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug used to be a dynamic duo, but things went left and the two haven’t been linked together since.

RHQ appeared on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast and spoke about the possibilities of them hopping on a track together again. He reiterated that he’s open to the idea but they need closure first.

“Like before we get to songs or anything, I just wanna see what bro mentally like because to this day, we still ain’t have no conversation,” he explained. “It was more like people around us talkin’ more than me and bro sittin’ down and having that conversation.”

When asked about what led to their rift, Rich Homie Quan chalked it down to egos and their influences around them.

We’re not sure if Young Thug shares these sentiments because he publicly said he’s not interested in rekindling. This is presumably a result of Quan saying his compadre is with the “gay sh*t.” Thugger’s director said their beef is “deeper than rap.” Either way, we hope it can be resolved peacefully.

Check out the interview in its entirety below: