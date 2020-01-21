SOURCE SPORTS: Sports Illustrated Shades Floyd Mayweather for Andre Ward As Fighter of The Decade

With a decade now in the books, sports journalists decided it was time to claim a Fighter of The Decade.

The Boxing Writer’s Association of America picked Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Coming in as a close second was Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

However, controversy erupted when Sports Illustrated decided to go against the grain and name Andre “Son Of God” Ward. S.I. offers that Ward fought “significant, meaningful fights early in the decade, and won them all.”

I never desired to be the most popular fighter. I never cared for the spotlight. There were things I just refused to do in order to chase that carrot. I only wanted to be the best !Glorify God, my family, and leave the right way. #MissionAccomplished ✌🏽. https://t.co/3qOjtt93Cs — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) January 16, 2020

However, S.I. does credit Mayweather as the “star of the decade”. S.I. labels Mayweather “a mainstream megastar” in 2010. Mayweather famously morphed from “Pretty Boy Floyd” to “Money May” during his career-turning win over Oscar De La Hoya in 2007.

He also signed a lucrative deal with Showtime in 2013 that went on to break all pay per view records.

The BWAA is an organization of professional journalists. The Joe Louis Fighter of the Decade nominees were: Wladimir Klitschko, Manny Pacquiao, Andre Ward, Canelo Alvarez, and Floyd Mayweather, Jr.