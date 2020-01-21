[WATCH]Oprah Says Her Pulling Out Of Russell Simmons Exposé Is “Not A Victory Lap For Him”

After months of flack from millions of people via social media, media mogul Oprah Winfrey has coincidentally withdrew her involvement with the On The Record documentary, which is an exposé about sexual harassment in the music industry, with a large focus on Hip Hop pioneer Russell Simmons.

Several Hip Hop figures such as 50 Cent condemned Winfrey for supporting such a project while remaining silent on white public figures like Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

Oprah asserted her position during today’s interview with her friend Gayle King on CBS This Morning, claiming that Simmons attempted to “pressure” her into backing out of the Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering directed documentary. Winfrey added, “I cannot be silenced by a Russell Simmons after all I’ve been through.”