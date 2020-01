The big mouthed boxer says that he’s having some financial trouble, but somebody needs to tell Adrien Broner that no one asks their fans to send them money.

Yesterday, Broner posted a status asking his supporters to send him $10 via CashApp, admitting that he’s “going through some tough times”.

This comes on the heels of Broner being caught in 16 year old Bhad Bhabie’s DMs trying to shoot his shot. Somebody needs to take his phone.