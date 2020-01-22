Amazon Music is celebrating reaching 55 million customers globally, with subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited growing by over 50% in the last year.

“We’re proud to reach this incredible milestone and are overwhelmed by our customers’ response to Amazon Music,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “Our strategy is unique and, like everything we do at Amazon, starts with our customers. We’ve always been focused on expanding the marketplace for music streaming by offering music listener’s unparalleled choice because we know that different listeners have different needs. As we continue to lead in our investment in voice with Alexa, and in high-quality audio with Amazon Music HD, we’re excited to bring our customers and the music industry even more innovation in 2020 and beyond.”

The service has grown nearly 50% year-over-year across the United States, UK, Germany, and Japan, with a double in countries like France, Italy, Spain and Mexico.