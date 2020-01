Broccoli City Festival has announced its 2020 lineup, which is headlined by DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch.

The festival will take place on May 9 at RFK Stadium and boasts a line-up that also includes Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, Doja Cat, and more.

BROCCOLI CITY FEST 2020 🥦

4. ENTER code at checkout ⠀⠀⠀⠀ pic.twitter.com/dovPiDqoLx — Broccoli City (@BroccoliCity) January 22, 2020

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, January 24. You can learn more about promo tickets and more by visiting here.