DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck Welcomes Second Child

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck have welcomed their second child together. Hitting Instagram, Khaled shared captured moments from inside the delivery room where a new baby boy was born.

Khaled has not provided a name to the baby boy but shared a thank you message on Instagram. “THANK YOU ALLAH. THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN,” Khaled wrote.

You can see the full run of pictures below.