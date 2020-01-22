Dwight Howard is officially back in the Slam Dunk Contest. The news was confirmed by Los Angeles Lakers Twitter.

“Superman will take flight at the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest!,” the message read.

This will be DH’s first dunk contest since 2009.

The dunk contest and the rest of the All-Star Weekend festivities will take place in Chicago. The rest of the field for the competition has not been announced, however, Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant has denied a request to take part. Hometown Chicago Bulls swingman Zach Lavine says he is likely to take part in the contest if he is elected as an all-star.

You can see Howard’s announcement below.