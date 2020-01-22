Jordan Brand is connecting with Chicago’s creative community to represent the iconic neighborhoods in the city with footwear and apparel. Connecting with the city’s transit line colors, the collection will demonstrate what the UNITE mantra means to the city in the 8×8 collection.

For the Green Line, The Wings program from Jordan believer in providing the same opportunities and education in the promotion of diversity, inclusion, and equality. Four students from Chicago’s Wings Design Program (James Jackson of Link Unlimited Scholars, Muhammad Holmes of Little Black Pearl Design Academy, German Carvajal of Enlace and Arial Grier of Embarc) contribute to Jordan X Retro Wings along with a hoodie and long sleeve combo.

Partnering with the brand for the 8×8 college is painter, sculptor, and founder of design studio Struggle, Inc., Cody Hudson. The artist’s tee and hoodie designs reflect his signature style and love of Chicago’s laid-back vibe by using the range line.

For the purple line is Sheila Rashid, Chicago’s resident Queen of Denim who makes customized, unisex designs for stars as large as Bella Hadid. Her collection includes a women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid, hoodie and long sleeve tee.

The SucceZZ collection holds down the yellow line as the Chicago streetwear shop and global brand delivers a hoodie and a long sleeve tee to keep consumers fresh.

Following his Air Force 1 collaboration Drew the Barber represents the Brown line by infusing his No Cuts, No Glory, barbershop into the brand’s line for a hoodie and long sleeve tee.

At the forefront of the area’s music scene, Music video director and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett brings his famed eye to a collection that reps his motto: ‘Global now, Chicago forever.’ Included in his collection is the Jordan Aerospace 720 Lyrical Lemonade and accompanying long sleeve tee and hoodie. All while representing the pink line.

Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks is empowering the Gen Z youth in social and artistic programs and brings the blue line to a hoodie and long sleeve tee. Along with an Air Jordan 1 KO socialWorks.

The famed Chicago Red Line is tackled by Virgil Abloh. Anchored by the Air Jordan V VIRGIL ABLOH % OFF-White, the collection includes a woven jacket, pant, boiler suit and more.

The full collection launches on February 15.