With the city of Chicago hosting the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend it’s only right for Jordan Brand to headline the sneaker releases. This is the first time the weekend will take place in Chicago in over 30 years and Jordan Brand will put the spotlight on the city with the theme of unite.

The iconic Jumpman brand will be releasing a collection of sneakers:

Air Jordan XXXIV “Jordan Unite Collection” Release 1/16

The shoe delivers by stripping away non-essential material from the tooling and upper to leave athletes only what they need. White upper with iridescent detailing on the eyestay overlay and heels; heel tabs feature all colors of the Chicago transit system.

Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.3 “Jordan Unite Collection” Release 1/16

The “Jordan Unite Collection” colorway is inspired by Russell’s love for the game and belief that it can unite communities to create an impact that goes beyond the game. He also believes that things are possible together. Russell describes his teammates as his brothers – he unites with his teammates who can help him block out the noise and focus.

Air Jordan III Retro SE – Release 2/15

One of the most recognizable models in the series, the Air Jordan III brought a unifying symbol of flight to the court in 1988 – the Jumpman logo. MJ wore the AJ III white cement in the dunk contest in 1988 in Chicago. To celebrate the moment and the city, the AJ III returns in a fire red colorway.

Air Jordan III Retro U – Release 2/10

One of the most recognizable models in the series, the Air Jordan III brought a unifying symbol of flight to the court in 1988 – the Jumpman logo. MJ wore the AJ III white cement in the dunk contest in 1988 in Chicago. To celebrate the moment and the city, the AJ III returns in a fire red colorway. This one in particular is built for Chicago with the heel reading “Nike CHI” instead of what is usually “Nike Air.”

New Beginnings Pack – Release 2/12

Celebrates Michael Jordan’s ignition point with the brand and consists of the 1984 Nike Air Ship PE and the 1985 Air Jordan I in its original high-top form.

Women’s Air Jordan I High OG – Release 2/14

From the University of North Carolina to Chicago, the AJ I takes inspiration from Michael Jordan’s college and professional days in one shoe.

Air Jordan XXXIV SE – Release 2/13

The Air Jordan XXXIV SE contains a shrouded upper with more premium details to give it a fresh look.

Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.3 “LA Born” – Release 2/16

Growing up, Russ was often overlooked as a player. Now a 9-time All-Star (if he makes it), Russ continues to be driven to exceed expectations. It’s a dedication inspired by the city that raised him.

AJ IX Retro – 2/1

Black, white and racer blue color blocking. Reflective iridescent trimming and blue accents on the branded areas.

AJ VI Retro SE – April

Originally released the year MJ won his first professional championship with the Bulls, this retro features cushioned stability and overlays that depict the number 23.

Nike Basketball will also highlight signature players through specific colorways for the weekend.

Adapt BB 2.0 “OG” – Release 2/13 Chicago-only; 2/16 global release

Pays homage to the Bred colorway with the black metallic and hits of bright infrared.

LeBron 17 “Monstars” – Release 2/13

Textures are a nod to the Monstars team with the galaxy-inspired outsole. One tongue is purple (Bupkus) and the other is Orange (Pound) for the Monstars Players.

Kyrie 6 “Trophies” – Release 2/14

The Bulls won their 4th Championship on Father’s Day and Kyrie won his only NBA Championship on Father’s Day, which speaks to the red colorway with gold accents. Both Championship dates are scripted on the tongue.

KD 12 “Don C” – Release 2/15

Pays homage to the 1988 All-Star Weekend, the last time ASW was in Chicago, with colors from Chicago Flag and four stars on the heel. The upper is an innovation print that features Nike Basketball innovations introduced over the past 40 years: Foamposite, flyknit, air, react, adapt, etc. Copper stars on the tongue are a reflection of KD taking the train to DC to watch the Wizards play when he was a kid, and the number of stars is the same as the number of All-Star appearances by KD.

Zoom Freak 1 “Employee of the Month” – Release 2/13

The third colorway in the Coming to America collection.

PG 4 Gatorade “ASW” – Release 2/13

Tie-dye colors are a mix of PG’s favorite Gatorade flavors.