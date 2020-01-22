If anyone has been transparent of their journey to Jesus, it has been Kanye West. Kanye West appeared at Awaken 2020 and shares how he overcame his alcohol addiction, telling the crowd “I beat the devil.”

West shared his transition to Christ has “brought back” his clarity. “They always say the devil try to play a trick on somebody, but it’s like God getting the last laugh. I started with this song, and this whole time, the devil thought he had me… This a Trojan horse if I ever seen one,” the rapper says after performing his single “Jesus Walks” with his Sunday service choir.

“He brought back my clarity. That’s where I found the truth. See, I’ve been the mental hospital and back, working for the devil. They didn’t think I was gonna get out. They had already grabbed the shovels. They said, ‘There’s something wrong with his head. So his career is dead.’ … But Jesus saves. No matter how long you’ve been away, no matter how long you’ve been in the dark, the light is right there, ready to save, to give you the confidence.” Kanye West

In the past, West has been open about his addiction to opioids and porn. Now the Chicago rapper adds something new to the list and opens up about his addiction with alcohol, sharing the negative impact that it once had on his life. West referred to his infamous 2009 VMA’s stage crash with Taylor Swift.

“I was drinking on the red carpet, and then running on stage a few minutes later,” he told the crowd. “And everyone around said, ‘Nah, he ain’t really no alcoholic.'”

West then explains how he was able to kick his bad habit to the curb.

“There was some vodka in the refrigerator at my office, and sometimes I would just go ahead and take a drink from it in the middle of the day, and I was walking toward that kitchenette area, and I stopped myself and I said, ‘Devil you’re not gonna finna beat me today. Every day that I don’t pick up that drink, I beat the devil,” he told the audience.