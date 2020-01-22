With the Super Bowl just over a week away, we are awaiting the commercials including the industry’s hottest artists. Lil Nas X kicks it off by riding on the “Old Town Road” in an upcoming Doritos Super Bowl commercial.

The 30-second commercial shows that it is a Western vibe of men wearing cowboy hats and boots, and they were shocked with the platinum hit single “Old Town Road” playing from a distance while Nas X heads to the Cool Ranch hints the flavor of the chip.

Peep the 30-second trailer of the commercial with X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Sam Elliott that will release on Sunday, February 2 below