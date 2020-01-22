Louis Vuitton and the NBA have announced a multiyear partnership that will make the iconic French fashion house the official provider of the travel case for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The partnership is the first and only with a North American sports league for the brand.

The trunk is crafted in the Louis Vuitton Asnieres workshop on the outskirts of Paris and is the emblematic Monogram canvas with brass fixtures. The case will house and display the trophy that is awarded to whichever team is the last standing after The finals in June.

“Louis Vuitton and the NBA are both icons and leaders in their respective fields, and the joining of the two promises exciting and surprising moments, forging historic memories together,” said Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Michael Burke. “Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world’s most coveted trophies, and with this iconic partnership the legacy continues – victory does indeed travel in Louis Vuitton!”

“The NBA Finals is defined by iconic players and memorable performances, culminating with the presentation of The Larry O’Brien Trophy,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “The tradition, heritage and identity of Louis Vuitton create a natural synergy with the NBA, and this partnership provides a unique and befitting way to showcase our championship trophy to our fans around the world.”

The partnership will also create an annual limited-edition capsule collection, which will be revealed at a later date.

The announcement comes just before the January 24 NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN Sports that will see the Charlotte Hornets take on the Milwaukee Bucks. This is the first-ever regular-season NBA game to take place in France.

You can see the case below.