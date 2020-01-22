Incarcerated and hated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has managed to remain relevant on the outside, despite the fact that his request to commute his sentence was denied. Maybe that explains the look on his face.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is finishing a 24 month federal sentence for his role in a racketeering conspiracy with the Brooklyn-based Nine Trey Blood gang. An image of the troubled rapper and his girlfriend surfaced online, showing the “Get The Strap:” emcee sporting a white prison issued fit and a serious mug for the cameras.

Last week, Tekashi’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro filed documents to have the disgraced rapper commute the rest of his sentence to home confinement due to security concerns, with the judge citing that Tekashi must “reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”