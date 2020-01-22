There is nothing like a big heavyweight fight and Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 is almost here.

The February 22nd, bout looks to get the world closer to finally answering the question: who is the best heavyweight in the world?

After a Las Vegas press conference that showed both fighters’ desire to knock each other out, a trailer for the fight has been released.

Bringing you right back to the back-and-forth nonstop action from their first bout, the trailer definitely cements the rematch hype.

“I knocked him out the first time we fought. I told him two years ago I was going to baptize him. Rising up is part of the baptism. But this a different story. This is unfinished business. Because he’s in WWE I’m going to make sure he gets knocked out of the ring, I might even come down with a flying elbow from the top rope.”

Wilder vs. Fury II will come 14 months after their thrilling first fight that saw Wilder retain the title via split draw. Fury miraculously rose from a 12th round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in recent heavyweight history.

“Deontay Wilder hasn’t been returning my calls or messages since I beat him last time. He’s trying to keep his distance. He didn’t want to be around me so I can get in his head. But I don’t think you can really get in anyone’s head. At the end of the end of the day, it’s just talk. It doesn’t really matter what we say. It matters what happens on February 22.”