College football’s man of the moment, Joe Burrow, is ready to take his talents to the bank.

The former LSU quarterback has reportedly signed with William Morris Endeavor agency ahead of the NFL draft. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Burrow has hired WME to handle his “endorsements and all off-the-field endeavors.”

Former LSU QB Joe Burrow, the presumed No. 1 overall pick, has signed with @WME for endorsements and all off-the-field endeavors.



WME agents Brian Bishoff, Garrett Yaralian, Ira Stahlberger and Jordan Bazant are representing him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2020

After winning the Heisman Trophy and leading LSU to a national championship last season, Burrow is on fire.

Burrow led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a national title. He also made 60 touchdowns and with only six interceptions. He completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards while also rushing for 369 yards and five scores.

Joe Burrow has thrown 7 TD passes, tied for the most ever in a bowl game. … It's halftime. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/AZcs1lbHSD — ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2019

The Cincinnati Bengals have the number one pick in the 2020 draft. Andy Dalton has been the starting QB since his rookie year in 2011. However, after going 2-14 last season, his spot might be in jeopardy.

One thing is for certain, Joe Burrow is trying to get some of that real Odell Beckham, Jr. money.