SOURCE SPORTS: Terence Crawford vs. Conor McGregor Fight Might Be In The Works

After his emphatic TKO win at UFC 246 last weekend, everybody wants a shot at Conor McGregor.

Aside from the stable of UFC fighters that look at McGregor as a huge payday opportunity, boxers want the challenge.

Recently, Top Rank founder and CEO, Bob Arum revealed his plans to pursue a Terence Crawford vs. Conor McGregor matchup. He thinks “Bud” can handle the Irishman in both boxing and MMA.

“I would love to have [Terence] Crawford fight McGregor, once MMA rules and once boxing rules,” Arum said Michael Woods’ TalkBOX podcast.

@danawhite do I need to get my mma gloves ready? — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) January 21, 2020

“Crawford has a background in wrestling and would not be adverse to fighting McGregor with UFC rules. That’s something that’s occurred to us in the last couple of days, and we’ll be pursuing it with Dana White,” Arum added.

Top Rank boxing shows and the UFC are both broadcast and streamed by ESPN. However, Arum and UFC President Dana White have a bad relationship.

Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) is known as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. He is the undisputed light welterweight champion and current WBO welterweight champ.

In 2017, McGregor famously fought and lost to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in what was known as the Money Fight.