SOURCE SPORTS: Zion Williamson Says He Will Have Trouble Sleeping Before NBA Debut

The No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, Zion Williamson, will make his regular-season debut tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Williamson revealed he will have a hard time sleeping before the game.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I’m going to get sleep,” Williamson said to ESPN. “I’ll be too excited thinking about my first NBA game.”

Williamson referred to the game as “business” and is ready to take the court finally recovered from surgery on the meniscus in his right knee.

While out the Pelicans have stayed in potential playoff positions and have demonstrated improve play heading into the All-Star Break.

The debut of Williamson will be in front of a home crowd in New Orleans. You can watch Zion’s debut against the Spurs on ESPN at 9:30 ET.