The Antonio Brown downward spiral continues with a warrant issued by the Hollywood Florida Police Department following allegations of a battery of a moving company truck diver.

Police spokesman Christian Latta notes Brown is now facing a felony of burglary with battery and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Police did not execute the warrant in hopes AB would turn himself in, ESPN reports.

Brown has ignored police attempts to speak with him regarding the incident. His trainer, Glenn Holt, has been arrested for the felony burglary with battery charge on Tuesday. he posted a $20,000 bond to be released from Broward County Jail.

TMZ details Brown threw a rock at the moving truck before the alleged battery. He would then force his way into the truck and assault the driver over a payment discrepancy. The moving truck was hired by Brown to deliver items from California to his home in Florida. Brown allegedly refused to pay a $4,000 fee leading to the driver trying to leave with the items.

Later, Brown would receive the items and pay the $4,000 but would lead to the assault occurring leaving cuts and scratches on the driver.

This story is developing.