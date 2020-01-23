SOURCE SPORTS: Dwight Howard Wants Kobe Bryant to Help Him in the Dunk Contest

Superman Dwight Howard is getting ready to jump back into the NBA Dunk Contest and he wants some help from Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

If you recall, Howard and The Black Mamba had a rocky relationship during their tenure as teammates, leading to a messy divorce for the big man and the Lakers. But now, as a key member of the LakeShow, Howard is looking to get Kobe’s help next month in Chicago.

“I’m trying to get Kobe,” Howard said to ESPN. “So if I can get all the Laker fans to lobby to get Kobe to help me in the dunk contest, that’d be really good. That’d be awesome.”

There has been no word if Kobe will help or be anywhere near the Chicago festivities, however, it would be a good treat to have the legend as a part of All-Star Saturday night.

You can see highlights from Dwight Howard’s dunk contest displays below.