The Cook County Medical Examiner has stated that Jared A Higgins known as Juice WRLD has died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

About a month ago, we found out that Juice WRLD had passed away at the age of 21. As a family, we were all distraught about the news. He was in cardiac arrest at Chicago’s Midway airport and later was reported dead at Christ Medical Center.

Police had told TMZ sources that the had taken several Percocet pills before the plane had landed. He swallowed them in order to hide them from federal and local officials as they search the plane.