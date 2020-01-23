Orlando Brown is Back to His Wild Statements, Says He Received Oral Sex From Nick Cannon

Orlando Brown is Back to His Wild Statements, Says He Received Oral Sex From Nick Cannon

Orlando Brown certainly knows how to set the tone for the beginning of the year. This time he calls on Nick Cannon. The former ‘That’s So Raven” actor took to social media earlier to drop a bomb. In a video retrieved by The Shaderoom, the child actor claims to have had sexual encounters with Wild N Out creator, Nick Cannon.

“Don’t worry about it Nick,” he begins. “You want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know. Nick, I let you suck my d**k. But everybody knows you did it as a female.”

Brown then goes on to say that he enjoyed the alleged encounter.

“You don’t want me on Wild N Out,” he exclaims.

Our recent memory tells us that Brown has not been in the most stable mental state. There is no telling whether or not Nick Cannon will take head to this statement. As for now, he has yet to respond to this matter.

The multi-faceted entertainer dropped a number of disses against Enimen to end 2019 in addition to new album, The Miseducation of the Negro You Love to Hate, earlier this month.