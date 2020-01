The video of Wale’s Tiny Desk concert has hit online. The DC native had revealed that he had spoken with J. Cole about doing the performance and received some key advice from him. Wale has performed a mixture of new and old songs from the past to now off his recent album Wow… That’s Crazy.

He started off with “Lotus Flower Bomb” before flowing into “LoveHate Thing,” “CC White,” “Sexy Lady,” “Sue Me,” and finishing with “On Chill.”

Peep him performing below.