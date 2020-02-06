Ice Cube is headed to the boxing ring as he is set to start in Flint Strong. The film is an adaptation of the 2015 documentary T-Rex, Billboard reports.

The Universal Pictures’ production will be the feature directorial debut for Rachel Morrison. She is a director of photography and worked on Black Panther. Morrison also was the first woman cinematographer nominated for an Oscar.

Additional stars in the film will be Ryan Destiny who will star as Claressa “T-REX” Shields. Shiels is a native of Flint, Michigan who was the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. Cube will play the role of her coach Jason Crutchfield.

Shields is now 24-years-old and last month she made history by beating Ivana Habazin in a unanimous decision to win both the WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles. The win came in her 10th fight, making her the fastest man or woman to win titles in three different weight classes in boxing history.

Continuing her dominance, Shields is now looking to balance both boxing and mixed martial arts in a hopeful transition to one of the four major MMA promotions.