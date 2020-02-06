Justin Bieber Reveals Tracklist For ‘Changes’ Featuring Quavo, Post Malone and More

Justin Bieber Reveals Tracklist For ‘Changes’ Featuring Quavo, Post Malone and More

Justin Bieber has revealed his tracklist for Changes that will feature Quavo, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Kehlani and more. The announcement was made with Spotify in the form of a special teaser in a “What Changes Track Are You” Instagram filter that was collaboratively created.

Fans were able to hit Instagram and check out the filter, which would piece the titles together for fans.

Peep the tracklist of his upcoming album.

1. “All Around Me”

2. “Habitual”

3. “Come Around Me”

4. “Intentions” (ft. Quavo)

5. “Yummy”

6. “Available”

7. “Forever” (ft. Post Malone & Clever)

8. “Running Over” (ft. Lil Dicky)

9. “Take It Out on Me”

10. “Second Emotion” (ft. Travis Scott)

11. “Get Me” (ft. Kehlani)

12. “ETA”

13. “Changes”

14. “Confirmation”

15. “That’s What Love Is”

16. “At Least for Now”

17. “Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)”

You can try out the filter here.