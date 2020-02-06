Ladies, it looks like former NBA player, Matt Barnes is back on the market! The former LA Lakers player and his girlfriend, Anansa Sims have ended their relationship, just a year after welcoming their son, Ashton.

A source close to The Shade Room shares that Matt is the one who broke things off. “Anansa’s an amazing mother and woman and [he] wishes her nothing but the best, he has a tendency of putting everyone else’s happiness in front of his, and has finally decided to put his own happiness first,” the source stated.

Rumors of the breakup sparked shortly after Matt admitted that he is proud to be known as someone who drove miles to fight NBA player, Derek Fisher following accusations that his former teammate and ex-wife, Gloria Govan were messing around. “This internet is crazy!! I definitely needed this laugh though… I’ll wear this crown proudly. I really only drove 15mins but 95miles sounds a lot better thx Kanye,” Barnes wrote on Instagram.

Matt and Anansa have been keeping their breakup lowkey. However, Anansa dropped the hint when she added in her Instagram bio that she was single. We wish the two the best as they go in different directions, as it has been stated their main focus right now is, “co-parenting and making sure Ashton has the best childhood possible.”